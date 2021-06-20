The all-conquering love is greatest of all gifts

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAVE you ever wondered why billions of people in this world today live in agony, anxiety, bitterness, heartbreak, distress, misgiving, hatred or jealousy?

Some individuals are highly untrustworthy, traitorous, double-dealing, deceitful and backbiting.

These individuals of questionable character are habitually associated with lying.

They do not forgive.

They always find faults with every person.

These individuals allow jealousy to take over.

They like fighting in public and constantly keep scores to settle.

Generally, such individuals get drenched in issues associated with racism, xenophobia, tribalism or even creed.

Hear these brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers.

Today, this True Gospel is directly coming to you with divine answers that will transform your spiritual, emotional and social life for the better.

Whether you are following this True Gospel from, I’m here to tell you the satanic challenges you are facing today is simply because you do not have love in you.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, all you need right now is love so that you get healed from whatever pain you are going through.

Remember we have key drivers of happiness, which comprise faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

1 Corinthians 13:13 of the Good News Translation confirms this True Gospel by saying: “Meanwhile these three remain: faith, hope, and love; and the greatest of these is love.”

To some of you, especially those who do not know what love is, let this True Gospel simplify it for you first so that you understand.

Love is an intense feeling of deep affection, especially fondness, tenderness, warmth, passion, care, concern, friendliness, kindness, goodwill, sympathy, unselfishness, benevolence, brotherliness, sisterliness or humanity

My favourite definition of love is this meaning “giving someone the chance to hurt you, but trusting them not to.”

In simple terms, everything that is good which we do today, is love.

According to 1 Corinthians 16:14 of the Weymouth New Testament: “Let all that you do be done from motives of love,” while the Holman Christian Standard Bible concurred: “Your every action must be done with love.”

Apostle Paul, defines love simply and straight-forwardly.

According to 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 of the New Living Translation attests: “Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.”

Jedidiah, One of the wisest ancient biblical kings of all time, who today is widely known as King Solomon, wrote centuries ago encouraging love and faithfulness not to depart from each and every human being if ever people desire to win the favour of Jehovah God.

Proverbs 3:3-4 states: “Let love and faithfulness never leave you; Bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man.”

Though nobody has ever seen Jehovah, the moment we learn to rely on His love, then we immediately live in Him and Him in us.

1 John 4:16 reads: “No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.”

John 4:7 concurs: “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ, spoke eloquently on 1 John 4:8 when he stated: “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 12:9-10 said: “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, if ever come across people who fear yet claiming to have love, truly, those individuals have no love in them.

1 John 4:18-19 concurs: “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. We love each other because He first loved us.”

Let me take you into the reasons why it is always important to live in love.

Here are some of the key reasons why love is so important in our lives today:

– Love is good for the heart

– Love makes you happy

– Love is a natural pain reliever

– Love teaches you how to be humble

– Love makes you become open-minded

– Love makes you less prone to stress

– Love may make you live longer (love helps you to improve your lifespan)

– Love improves self-confidence

– Love improves your mental wellbeing

– Love boosts your immune system

– Love can help you heal more quickly

– Love makes you become more patient and understanding

– Love can help combat diseases

– Love makes your heart a healthy heart

– Love helps you look younger

– Love makes you sleep well

– Love makes you discover more about yourself and the person you want to spend your life with

– Love makes your family and circle of friends grow bigger

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

