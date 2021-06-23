Gas exporters endorse Africa Energy Week

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – ORGANISERS of the inaugural African Energy Week (AEW) have confirmed the attendance of Yury Sentyurin, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Sentyurin’s attendance at AEW 2021 in November is anticipated to bridge the gap between global industry players and African markets.

He is the latest high profile executive to confirm attendance at the event set for Cape Town.

Another is Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo.

Ministers from Angola, Congo and Equatorial Guinea have also conformed attendance.

“The level of support we have received thus far only further demonstrates the value of this fundamental event,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the Africa Energy Chamber.

“With only a few months to go until AEW 2021, we are fully expectant that more high-level commitments will be made, unwavering support will be given, and attendance guaranteed by the people driving Africa’s energy success.”

AEW 2021 is hailed as the only pan-African energy event occurring in the continent.

The Africa Oil Week, also scheduled for November, was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the ongoing COVID-19 in South Africa.

– CAJ News