Lucifer silences worshipping of God under COVID-19

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I ALWAYS watch in shame and disbelief the calibre of believers of today.

A majority of them call themselves Christians!

They choose to worship Jehovah whenever the situation suits them.

When the situation gets tough they chicken out.

They have no burning spiritual fire in them. They don’t have the inspiration to stir defiance against unGodly and earthly rulers of this world, especially when trials and tribulations arise.

When strongholds, adversaries, opposition and hostility ensue, these believers from mushrooming false religions quickly go into hiding with tails between their legs.

One such good example is when the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic broke out. Almost all 195 governments in the world banned public gatherings, mainly targeting churches where believers would worship Jehovah God.

I have not witnessed any believers from these emerging churches of “I receive, my papa, my spiritual father, ‘man’ of God, blah, blah, blah” who defied governments for the sake of glorifying the one and only Most High Jehovah.

All of them, whose majority make unnecessary noises in the public, have gone into hiding.

Even the so-called bishops, prophets, evangelists, pastors, elders, deacons, among others have all vanished into thin air.

I only witnessed the so-called ‘Apostles’, who dress in white robs or garments yet looked down upon.

Those ones have so far stood the test of time under the second, third and fourth waves of the deadly global COVID-19 despite governments’ restrictions that seem to be targeting to silence the word of Jehovah.

Despite the lockdowns, the apostles I’m talking about have remained firm and fearless in their faith to worship Jehovah.

I salute such believers. Their rewards will definitely be waiting when they depart this planet.

Don’t misquote me. Hear me clearly! this True Gospel is not preaching defiance but just stating the truth that would set every true believer free.

This True Gospel has equally observed that the church has indeed become the only target group while brothels, shebeens, public beer drinking places, taverns, hotels, among others have been allowed to operate.

Yet the church has been locked down.

As a journalist-cum-scribe of the True Gospel of the Almighty Jehovah, I noticed that everywhere across the world where I travel, there is nothing more besides these lockdowns targeting the church.

What I’m preaching in this True Gospel is not new. It once happened during the reign of second and greatest king of the Neo-Babylonian Empire, King Nebuchadnezzar.

A good example of the true men of Jehovah God, who comprised Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego reached a point where they said enough was enough with King Nebuchadnezzar’s rules that always sidelined the heavenly kingdom.

The trio defied the earthly king, who wanted them to worship idols at the expense of a true Jehovah God.

This is exactly what is happening today in the world new order under the pretext of preventing or controlling COVID-19 pandemic. The devil, Lucifer himself and his angels of darkness are using these governments to silence the worshiping of Jehovah God.

However, during the period in question, there were greater trials awaiting Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, including Prophet Daniel himself.

Lest we forget, King Nebuchadnezzar had an enormous gold statue built. He ordered everyone in the kingdom to worship the statute. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego vehemently refused to follow the decree.

The Chaldeans brought this to the king’s attention.

King Nebuchadnezzar was infuriated. He immediately had the three men brought before him. The decree was similar to the current COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to Daniel 3:14-18 of the Christian Standard Bible, King Nebuchadnezzar questioned, “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, is it true that you don’t serve my gods or worship the gold statue I have set up?

“15. Now if you’re ready, when you hear the sound of the horn, flute, zither, lyre, harp, drum, and every kind of music, fall down and worship the statue I made. But if you don’t worship it, you will immediately be thrown into a furnace of blazing fire—and who is the god who can rescue you from my power? ”

(16. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied to the king, “Nebuchadnezzar, we don’t need to give you an answer to this question. 17. If the God we serve exists, then he can rescue us from the furnace of blazing fire, and he can rescue us from the power of you, the king. 18. But even if he does not rescue us, we want you as king to know that we will not serve your gods or worship the gold statue you set up.”

Can you believe the kind of faith being displayed here, which sounds stubbornness and defiance, which Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego exhibited even in the midst of all trials and tribulations?

In our life time, this True Gospel would cite the African prophet TB Joshua, the founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), who died while coming from preaching the word of Jehovah despite these COVID-19 restrictions.

To me, TB Joshua becomes one of the potential heavenly kingdom heroes, although I do not belong to his church organisation.

TB Joshua chose to die in the Lord than to die hiding or running away from leaders of this world.

When true believers of Jehovah defy earthly principalities of darkness, the Most High Jehovah would reveal Himself to all and sundry that indeed He is a true living Jehovah God, who can perform miracles to save His children being persecuted by this world.

The reason why the church is being victimised, ill-treated, discriminated, tormented, tortured, intimidated, bullied and terrorised is because of our Lord Jesus Christ, who the world hated first before persecuting him.

John 15:18 of the New Living Translation supports this True Gospel.

It reads: “If the world hates you, remember that it hated me (Jesus Christ) first,” while the English Standard Versionsays: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.”

This is why true believers such as Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were straightaway thrown into the furnace of fire because they believed in a true Jehovah, hence not scared of any trials and tribulations that came their way.

When Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were eventually bound and cast into the furnace of fire, they started lifting up their voices in praise and prayer to Jehovah God.

The king’s servants, who threw them on fire continued to stoke the flames, but Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego remained unharmed.

The more the world persecuted them, the more the trio increased worshipping Jehovah.

This is the kind of faith I’m preaching about.

The book of Daniel 3:47-50 states: “The flames rose forty-nine cubits above the furnace, and spread out, burning the Chaldeans that it caught around the furnace. But the angel of the Lord (Jehovah) went down into the furnace with Azariah and his companions, drove the fiery flames out of the furnace, and made the inside of the furnace as though a dew-laden breeze were blowing through it. The fire in no way touched them or caused them pain or harm.”

When you worship a true Jehovah, He remembers His children during times of trials and tribulations, not these fake preachers, pastors, bishops, prophets, deacons, elders or evangelists, who are only good at collecting congregants’ money.

This is why where the current crop of believers worship today is shut down by lockdowns simply because your so-called church leaders are afraid because they do not 100 percent depend on Jehovah. Moreso, church leaders today are not motivated by worshipping a true God, but inspired by money for personal riches and fame.

As that is not enough, our Lord Jesus Christ was also killed for pursuing and preaching the word of Jehovah, so are Jesus’ disciples, and many other prophets, who include millions of other true believers.

Out of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, only John at the island of Patmos died the natural death.

The other disciples, comprising Peter and Andrew (sons of John), James (son of Zebedee), Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James (son of Alphaeus), Jude or Thaddaeus (son of James), Simon or the Zealot died as a result of persecution whilst preaching Jehovah God’s word.

Only Judas Iscariot committed suicide.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika