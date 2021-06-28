Vodacom Business expands data centre footmark

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM Business has expanded its data centre footprint with Digital Parks Africa.

The latter is a provider of wholesale data centres for large-scale needs.

Business clients will now be able to benefit from subject matter expertise in the provision of data centre managed services from both Vodacom Business and Digital Parks Africa.

While many sectors of the economy have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, internet service providers (ISPs), information technology (IT) infrastructure providers and data centres, have seen a significant increase in demand primarily as a result of the shift towards home and remote working.

Vodacom Business has proven to be a trusted partner to businesses of all sizes within the data centre and colocation space. Our extensive data centre footprint and capabilities can provide the necessary foundation for businesses of all sizes to change and face digital disruption head-on,” said Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security at Vodacom Business.

Vodacom’s solutions and professional skills help organisations in assessing the current IT environment, develop a migration strategy that can deliver desired outcomes, customise a strong migration plan and prepare the target cloud environment with the needed security guardrails.

Makwane said in the past, large organisations were the only ones able to access these types of technology and facilities.

“However, through partnerships and continually improving our infrastructure, businesses of all sizes can use our facilities and provide the products and services needed in our increasingly digital world.”

– CAJ News