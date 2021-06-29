Former Miss SA holders to pick Top 30

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME former Miss South Africa title holders will pick the top 30 for this year’s pageant.

The ex-holders are Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), Liesl Laurie (2015), who judged last year, being joined by first-time judges Melinda Bam (2011) and Tamaryn Green (2018).

“Who better to pick the Top 30 than former title holders who have walked in the shoes of this year’s entrants and who will be able to bring out the best in each candidate while giving pertinent advice,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil.

Weil said the judges know what qualities a potential Miss South Africa needs to possess to represent the country on international stages.

Entries for Miss South Africa 2021 have now closed.

The four judges, who will pick that will go forward to the next round, to review entry forms and videos ahead of the reveal on July 6.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment, in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic and Sun International.

– CAJ News