Ethiopian Airlines maintains status as leading African carrier

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines Group has retained its leadership position as Africa’s top airline in passenger and freight traffic.

According to the African Airlines Association’s (AFRAA) report, Ethiopian Airways carried 500 000 tons of freight and 5,5 million passengers through its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines also topped the list in the most connected countries in Africa due to its large number of direct flights within the continent.

“We are honoured to continue our leadership even during the global pandemic crisis which has devastated the aviation industry,” Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde Gebre Mariam, said.

“This is a manifestation of our resilience and agility. We are excited about the role we played in the fight against the pandemic by continuing our much-needed air connectivity within Africa and with the rest of the world without any flight suspension. We are saving lives through air transport of medical supplies and vaccines.”

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest Pan-African airline.

– CAJ News