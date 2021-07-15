Mozambique reaffirms US ties against Islamists

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) and Mozambique have restated their commitment to the partnership aimed at fighting the threat of radical Islamism.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, made the pledge during a phone call on Wednesday.

Ned Price, departmental spokesperson, disclosed the contents of the conversation.

“The Secretary (Antony Blinken) and President (Nyusi) reaffirmed the strength and importance of US-Mozambique relations and our joint commitment to countering ISIS,” said Price.

ISIS is the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, which the US designated as a terrorist organisation in 2004.

Ansar al-Sunna, the Islamist sect terrorising Mozambique, pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2018.

Since 2017, the violent extremist insurgency has killed an estimated 3 000 people north of the country.

Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc’s leaders recently endorsed the deployment of a joint force in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, during the call with Nyusi, Blinken underscored US support for Mozambique’s efforts against COVID-19, building on America’s long-standing investments in the Southern African nation’s health sector.

“The Secretary expressed a desire for further collaboration on economic development and governance,” Price said.

– CAJ News