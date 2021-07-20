SADC condemns violence in South Africa

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc has expressed concern and regret at the loss of life and destruction of property during the recent violent protests in South Africa.

SADC’s statement is the latest condemnation of the lawlessness that claimed the lives of more than 200 people and property worth billions of Rands damaged and looted.

SADC Chairperson, Felipe Nyusi, extended the bloc’s condolences and sympathies to the families of victims of violence and others whose livelihoods had been destroyed as a result of the looting of public infrastructure.

Nyusi, the Mozambican president, said the violent protests were not only a threat to human but bred instability, stifled economic growth, amplified risks and halted the much needed return to investment.

“SADC therefore unreservedly condemns these attacks on properties, businesses and persons,” he said.

South Africa is one of 16 member states of SADC, the inter-governmental organisation formed in 1980.

South Africa joined the SADC regional bloc in 1994 after the end of apartheid.

South Africa is the region’s largest economy and is home to millions of migrants from Southern Africa.

– CAJ News