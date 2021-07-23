Engen extends Botswana footmark

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – ENGEN, the South African oil company, is expanding its footprint in neighbouring Botswana.

Five new service stations have opened in the first half of 2021 and a further five are in the pipeline.

“As always, convenience and customer service are key determinants of our success and we are excited to bring these new sites to market and also announce additional expansion plans,” said Chimweta Monga, Managing Director of Engen in Botswana.

Engen currently operates 64 service stations and 43 Quickshop convenience stores across Botswana, and pumped 202 million litres of fuel from its retail forecourts in 2020, in addition to 97 million litres to commercial customers and 2,2 million litres of lubricants.

With five new sites opened in the past seven months, and more to come, Monga is bullish about Engen’s growth plans.

“We also have five sites currently under construction which makes us the only fuel company in the country undertaking such an aggressive retail expansion amidst a global pandemic. Our ambitious retail growth plan is a further indicator of our commitment to sustainable growth in the country.”

Engen operates a retail network of over 230 service stations in Botswana, DR Congo, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mauritius and Namibia, as well as a further 1 000 sites in South Africa.

Drikus Kotze, General Manager of Engen’s Commercial and International Business Division, said Botswana is an integral part of Engen’s growth ambitions in Southern Africa.

“It’s about never standing still, and continually seeking relevant and innovative ways to meaningfully impact our customers lives by offering quality petroleum products and exciting convenience services, which is why we are excited to aggressively and sustainably grow the Engen footprint in the region,” Kotze said.

– CAJ News