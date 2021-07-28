Bank pledges millions to victims of SA unrest

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – FIRST National Bank (FNB) is committing R21 million to help communities impacted by the recent unrest in some parts of South Africa.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), coincidentally the economic powerhouses of the county, were worst affected by the looting and vandalism.

FNB, through its Social Impact (Care) team, is collaborating with a number organisations, non-profit institutions and community

volunteers/forums identifying early childhood development centres (ECDs) and old age homes in need in KZN, to raise funds and provide humanitarian support.

They are also providing administration and logistical support.

Jacques Celliers, the FNB Chief Executive Officer, said the bank recognised the significant impact the unrest had on individuals,

businesses and regional economies of Gauteng and KZN.

“This comes at a difficult time when South Africa is still grappling with the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” he said.

“As a corporate citizen with a 183-year legacy of resilience and unwavering commitment, we have overcome historical challenges and crises, working in unison with like-minded stakeholders dedicated to building South Africa,” Celliers said.

As part of relief efforts, FNB’s immediate interventions are focused on restoring access to essential financial services.

As a result, it has now restored most of its ATMs that were damaged.

The bank was not spared the unprecedented violence that engulfed Gauteng and KZN after former president, Jacob Zuma, was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

More than 300 people were killed mostly during stampedes in the civil disorder.

Over 3 000 others were arrested.

– CAJ News