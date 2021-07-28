Furore over CAR killings

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE Central African Republic (CAR) has been urged to investigate the killing of 13 individuals whose bodies United Nations (UN) peacekeepers have found north of the capital, Bangui.

The lifeless bodies were discovered last week in the vicinity of Bongboto village, some 300 kilometres from Bangui.

“I deplore the killing of these individuals, and call for justice to be served for the victims and their families,” said Yao Agbetse, UN independent expert on the situation of human rights in the CAR.

“I appeal to the Central African authorities to shed light on this alarming incident as soon as possible. Impartial and diligent investigations must be carried out, the facts established, the perpetrators and all their accomplices must be identified,” Agbetse said.

The government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has pledged to open a judicial investigation to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The victims and their families deserve no less,” Agbetse said.

Conflict has beset the landlocked country of 4,9 million people since a civil war in 2004.

The crisis worsened before the December 2020 elections when Constitutional Court barred former president, François Bozizé, from contesting.

His suspension followed an international warrant and UN sanctions against him for alleged assassinations, torture and other crimes.

– CAJ News