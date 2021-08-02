Employment boost for SA tech talent

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MAJOR technology companies in South Africa will employ some graduates in internships following a job fair for 130 individuals from around the country.

Huawei South Africa recently held the event for graduates from its ICT Academies at various tertiary institutions. The aim was to give students an opportunity to meet with potential employers.

Musket, Pinnacle, Nambiti Technologies, Business Connexion and Khanya Africa, were also at the fair.

More than 50 of the students will be employed in internships, 40 at Huawei, plus one or two from each of the ten partner companies who participated.

In addition to the job fair, Huawei is recruiting 48 ICT graduates with outstanding academic results for the Huawei Graduate Programme.

“Huawei is working to empower learners to be very ready to not only work in the ICT industry but also improve the standards of ICT through the use of Huawei’s cutting-edge ICT solutions,” said Huawei ICT Academy Director, Han Jiang.

“This job fair not only gives them the chance to see how those skills can be applied in the working world as well as where they might need to further upskill themselves.”

Most of the graduates — who come from universities, universities of technology, and TVET colleges, placed at Huawei, will be working as networking technical engineers.

“There is so much that I have learned through this program which also played a big part in building my career within the ICT industry, and I would encourage all graduates to make the most of this opportunity,” said Frank Tshegofatso Modiba, a Huawei ICT Academy graduate.

Since 2020, Huawei Enterprise South Africa has arranged free online certification training courses for over 1500 students from different institutions in South Africa to upskill them on the latest technology trends.

Tshwane University of Technology’s Zamikhaya Mapundu, a senior lecturer and Huawei ICT Academy instructor, said the programme had improved student’s competency and skills and helped them stay up to date with the latest trends and become more marketable within the ICT industry.

Basani Hlekane, the Deputy Secretary General of the South African Public Colleges Organisation (SAPCO), commended the scheme for fostering ICT talent in South Africa.

Hlekane encouraged deeper cooperation to help bridge the digital divide and empower the youth of South Africa.

– CAJ News