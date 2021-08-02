Hard work is close to godliness

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE principle of hard work is a command from our creator Jehovah God.

Yet too many people do not want to work at all. Such culprits are lazy.

Ironically, yet at the same time are the ones that would love eating a lot.

Also, many people who are lethargy in life always like expensive things yet they do not want to work for what they desire the most.

Proverbs 13:4 of the New Living Translationreads: “Lazy people want much but get little, but those who work hard will prosper.”

The New King James Version confirms: “The soul of a lazy man desires, and has nothing; But the soul of the diligent shall be made rich.”

The main reason why Jehovah wants everyone to work is to ensure no one goes hungry. This enables us assist the less privileged, disabled, among others.

We all know that hard work and dedication are the way to success, but the path is not always easy or exactly clear. Jehovah God wants us to thrive in all aspects of our lives, and He gave His children the tools, talents, and gifts to do just that.

At the same time, Jehovah God frowns at lazy people because they always want much from where they did not sow anything.

This is why Jehovah encourages hard work so that those involved become leaders.

Proverbs 12:24 of the Contemporary English Version encourages: “Work hard and you will be a leader; be lazy, and you will end up a slave.”

It is Jehovah God’s principle and character that whosoever works hard shall be rewarded with more.

Mark 4:25 of the English Standard Version adds: “For to the one who has, more will be given, and from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away.”

The New King James Version states: “For whoever has, to him more will be given; but whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him.”

Check even creatures such as ants, that work so hard always enjoy abundant harvest. That is why Jehovah refers lazy people to go and observe how ants are self-dependent.

Proverbs 6:6 of the New Living Translation reads: “Take a lesson from the ants, you lazybones. Learn from their ways and become wise!”

People of God, allow me to share with you benefits of hard work:

– Hard Work Leads To Self-Development

– Hard Work Brings New Opportunities

– Your Motivation Will Increase As You Begin To See Results

– With Hard Work You Can Achieve Your Dreams

– With Hard Work You Gain A Reputation As A Reliable Person

– Hard Work Helps You Build Confidence

– Hard Work Blesses Others

– Hard Work Builds Character

– Hard Work Draws Attention

– You Are The Face Of Your Company

– Hard work allows you to experience gratitude

– Hard work leads to self-improvement

– Hard work is motivating

Disadvantages of Laziness:

– People who are lazy often lead a very sedentary lifestyle.

– Laziness can make you obese. This is due to the lack of physical activity and this, in turn, can put you at risk of a number of illnesses.

– Laziness in children can lead to a reduction in their academic performance.

– Laziness in adults can lead to an increase in the time of work and low performance.

– Laziness does not allow you to be what you want to be. People who are lazy cannot achieve their dreams.

– People who are lazy often suffer from anxiety and stress. This can occur due to lack of movement and interactions with others.

– Laziness is also bad for relationships as well as friendships.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

