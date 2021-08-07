Press Release

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 6th AUGUST 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – FAR AWAY BEYOND reimagines vanilla enriched deeper with opulent sandalwood, for today’s modern woman by elevating the traditional floral sweet vanilla scent to a superior, more sophisticated, and distinctive vanilla note: more intricate, more mysterious and more glamorous.

Available for the first time in FAR AWAY BEYOND, Avon’s expert perfumers have created Upcycled Vanilla Extract using 100% upcycled vanilla beans which would otherwise be discarded.

The innovative double distillation process reveals new vanilla notes – sensual, smoky and woody with an addictive salty-sweetness. This hidden treasure is juicy pear and the intensity and beauty of jasmine florals for a bold and glamorous finish. TO TAKE YOU ON A JOURNEY MORE FAR AWAY THAN EVER BEFORE.

FAR AWAY BEYOND journeys deeper into the heart and soul of the vanilla note to allow the wearer to experience the signature scent of the Far Away collection on a deeper level. Developed using a higher concentration of fragrance oil, FAR AWAY BEYOND is the first ever parfum and the most intense, elevated and long-lasting fragrance in the Far Away family

With FAR AWAY BEYOND, you can escape to the most glamorous version of yourself in the knowledge that you are supporting the communities where the vanilla has come from. As part of Avon’s commitment to paving the way to a more sustainable future, this exclusive ingredient is the result of upcycling exhausted vanilla beans that were sustainably and ethically sourced from Madagascar in collaboration with local communities that are directly benefitting from sustainable partnerships.

Elevate your everyday, and journey FAR AWAY BEYOND with Far Away’s most premium and intense scent yet. You’ll feel good, smell good, and know you are doing good – all at only R299 for 50ml!

“We’re delighted at Avon to bring this first-of-its-kind fragrance to market, all at an accessible price point for today’s modern woman. We’ve pushed and stretched Vanilla further than ever before to create a unique and distinctive Vanilla note with the power to transport the wearer to a place where they can feel their most glamorous. Far Away Beyond also marks the start of our fragrance sustainability journey since partnering with Natura&Co last year and we look forward to continuing to innovate” says Momin Hukamdad, Avon Justine’s Commercial Marketing Executive Director.

FAR AWAY BEYOND will be available exclusively via Avon representatives and on www.my.avon.co.za from 3 August 2021

ABOUT AVON

Avon WATCH ME NOW is a movement created to celebrate your rise. We are here to help you transform into the person you’re meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfil your potential, we’ll be right beside you cheering you on.

AVON GAVE WOMEN THE RIGHT TO EARN, BEFORE THEY HAD THE RIGHT TO VOTE.

We’re the company that not only brings beauty to doors, but also opens them. The company that supports over 6 million independent micro-entrepreneurs in over 100 countries and over 50 million Beauty Representatives across 50 countries.

WE’VE BEEN ADVOCATING FOR WOMEN BEFORE IT WAS POPULAR.

We make job equality a priority with women making up 70% of our Global Research and Development roles and 60% of our local Distribution Centre team. Our employer value proposition has once again been affirmed after the Top Employers Institute conferred the company with the much sought-after Top Employer 2020 award.

WE DON’T CUT QUALITY. WE CUT OUT THE MIDDLE MAN.

We’re able to sell quality products at affordable prices because we don’t use retail space. Instead, our Beauty Representatives bring you your favourite beauty items. So, every time you buy an Avon product, you shop to empower a Beauty Representative and in turn impact lives.

WE WALK THE TALK.

As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, we’ve donated over R20 million to raise breast cancer awareness. Our commitment is to reach 100 million women every year to

ensure every woman knows the risks, signs and how and when to take action. We are also the organiser of the iThemba Walkathon – one of the world’s largest breast cancer awareness walks.

WE COVER BLEMISHES. NOT BRUISES.

Avon has been supporting women for 130 years, it is part of our DNA, which is why we are committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women. R29 million raised to educate women on domestic violence. R7 million to stop gender- based violence.

About Direct Selling

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon Justine, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

