PRESS RELEASE: Battling with early signs of ageing is now a thing of the past, thanks to Justine’s clinically proven anti-ageing Hyaluronic Ampoules

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 10th AUGUST 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – AS we grow past our 30s, the skin around the face begins to lose its plumpness and moisture. When the fat around the forehead, temples, cheeks and areas around the eyes and mouth loses volume, the skin starts to sag and reveal the most visible signs of ageing.

While humans are yet to discover the fountain of everlasting youth, leading South African beauty company Justine has introduced A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules, a new anti-ageing treatment which provides the skin with a high concentrate of anti-ageing and moisture-intense ingredients.

A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules is a powerful treatment made with powerful ingredients, for an all-round, improved, youthful appearance.

A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules is formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid that plumps multiple surface layers of the skin with 24-hour moisture, namely:

• Large Hyaluronic Acid (HA) which works on the surface of the skin to provide instant plumping.

• Medium HA which penetrates deeper, plumping the skin in deeper layers where wrinkles begin; and

• Small HA which penetrates deepest for long lasting hydration and plumpness.

The A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules is a powerful 7-day treatment to revive the skin leaving it looking and feeling younger and plumper. It has been clinically proven that after one week of use it transforms the skin to look and feel softer, smoother, and bouncier.

Hyaluronic Acid is the key ingredient and is a molecule that is naturally found in skin as well as the connective tissue in your body. The molecule has multiple benefits for the user. Firstly, it retains moisture and helps to replenish and hold cell moisture, leading to hydrated, plump skin.

Secondly, it reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Since dehydrated skin is one of the main causes of wrinkles, hyaluronic acid replenishes lost moisture and helps reduce the appearance of any fine lines.

An added benefit is that hyaluronic acid is fast absorbing and quickly soaks into the skin. Finally, it is non-irritating and safe for use with all skin types.

A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules have been clinically and dermatologically tested for allergies and is hypoallergenic.

“Ageing is an inevitable human condition, but through scientific innovation we can reverse and defer the visible signs of ageing and turn back the hands of time. A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules provides women with a scientifically formulated treatment that allows them to restore the skin’s appearance to a healthier and more youthful look.

“This treatment not only helps to stimulate healthy collagen and repair elastin, but they also assist to target wrinkles at their sources. We are excited to introduce this ground-breaking product to the market and we believe that it will help South African women to restore their youthful glow and infuse them with confidence to face the world” says Momin Hukamdad, Avon Justine’s Executive Director for Commercial Marketing in South Africa.

The added benefits of using A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules treatment are that it can be incorporated alongside regular skincare routines and it is particularly useful for women with dry skin as they use the HA Ampoules for an added hydration boost.

A-Firm Intensive Moisture-Lift Hyaluronic Ampoules will be available from August and retail at R249 for a pack of 7 Ampoules. They can either be bought from a Justine consultant or directly through the website at https://my.justine.co.za/

