Troops confirm capture of Mozambican city from terrorists

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE capture of the Mozambican coastal city of Mocímboa da Praia is a major victory against insurgents terrorising the northern parts of the country.

Rwandan and Mozambican security forces gained control of the city on Sunday.

Mocímboa da Praia has been a major stronghold of the insurgency for more than two years.

Brigadier General Pascal Muhizi, Operation Commander, hailed capture of the town cuts off of a key supply networks for militants that have wreaked havoc in Cabo Delgado province since 2017.

It is believed Ansar al-Sunna have been receiving supplies from Somalia and other neighbouring countries.

Rwandan Defence Force spokesperson, Colonel Ronald Rwivanga told media, “Mocímboa da Praia was the last stronghold of the insurgents.”

Major General Christorão Artur Chume, commander of the Mozambique Armed Defence Forces, applauded the joint operation for liberating Mocímboa da Praia, a month the arrival of Rwandan troops in Mozambique.

An estimated 3 600 people have died in the Cabo Delgado province since 2017.

Some 800 000 people have been displaced.

The first terror attack in Mocímboa da Praia was documented in 2017 when 17 people were killed.

– CAJ News