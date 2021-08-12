Zambia Decides: Polls have country on cliff edge

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – AMID the opposition’s persistent allegations of vote rigging and the ruling party advising its challenger to accept defeat or face the consequences, Zambia will today contest an election to sustain the country as a steady democracy or condemn it to turmoil.

Tensions were still palpable as campaigns officially closed on the eve of the polls, the ninth to be held after the reinstatement of multiparty democracy in 1998.

This list includes two presidential elections (2008 and 2015) conducted after presidents (Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata) died in office.

Incumbent, Edgar Lungu (64), assumed office after narrowly winning both the 2015 edition and the one held a year later. For the third time, he faces rival, Haikande Hichilema (59).

Deadly violence has characterised the run-up to this poll. There was even resistance by the opposition on the validity of Lungu, amid claims he had already served two terms.

However, the courts ruled against such as the initial term was to finish Sata’s.

The former defence minister and lawyer was in optimistic mood on the eve of Wednesday’s elections but more concerning, was in combative mood as he taunted his rival while speaking during the last Patriotic Front (PF) Virtual Rally in Lusaka, the capital that has not been spared the violence.

The prevailing sentiment was that so-called detractors plotting to “set the country ablaze” would “face the consequences.”

“Now peace is being threatened because of one character and we have to name and shame him,” Lungu said in apparent reference to Hichilema.

The ruling party has persistently accused the businessman-cum-opposition leader, who has lost all five previous contests between 2006 and 2016, of plotting anarchy during Wednesday’s exercise.

His United Party for National Development (UPND) accuses PF of planning to rig the election in what is projected to be the fiercest contest since independence from Britain in 1964.

“Even as we vote, there is a President of the country and that President is me,” Lungu said during the virtual address.

“People have spoken,” Lungu said, buoyed by opinion poll results made available by the ruling party in recent days.

“Let there be no vengeance against those who will lose. Let there no enchantment on those who will lose,” the incumbent warned.

PF stalwart, Martin Malama, also a former Inspector- General of Police, reiterated the allegation and the warning.

“If you are going to refuse to accept the results of elections and attempt to assume power through the use of force and anarchy, you will face the consequences,” Malama said at the virtual event.

Coinciding with the event, two opinion poll results indicated Lungu prevailing with wider margins than was the outcome in the two previous polls featuring the two men.

The Zambia Decides Survey had the incumbent at 59,10 percent and Hichilema at 36,70 percent. The rest would be shared by 14 other candidates.

The Consortium of Zambian Thought Leaders’ poll placed Lungu at 52,3 percent and his main challenger at 46,6 percent.

In the 2015 election, Lungu prevailed 48,84 percent to Hichilema’s 47,16 percent.

The last election outcome placed the incumbent at 50,3 percent and his rival at 47,63 percent.

The opposition claimed vote rigging. Violence ensued.

On Tuesday, UPND alleged attempts by PF to “sneak” pre-marked ballot papers into polling stations as part of rigging mechanisms.

“Youths must be on the lookout,” Trevor Mwiinde, UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman, said.

He alleged the PF in the eastern Chadiza were behind the plot.

“We are equal to the challenge,” Mwiinde warned PF.

“You will definitely meet us on the ground,” he charged.

The youth leader said those allegedly behind rigging plans would face “the full wrath of people who are eager for change.”

UPND also alleged plans by PF to wear UPND regalia and create chaos before bringing in pre-market ballot papers “under the cover of the panic.”

The Southern African country of some 18,9 million people has 8 million registered voters, more than half aged under 35.

Zambia has an average voter turnout of 56,28 percent.

Zambia’s copper-reliant economy has not been spared the impact of the COVID-19 but has received a major financial boost with a US$1,3 billion pledge from the International Monetary Fund.

The kwacha currency has already shown some gains in recent weeks, now trading under US$/ZMW20.

“What remains critical for Zambia will be ensuring elections run smoothly and for the government to secure an IMF programme swiftly,” analysts Daniel Kavishe and Neville Mandimika stated jointly.

– CAJ News