Malawi receives a shot in the arm

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI’S vaccination campaign against the coronavirus has received a boost after the United Kingdom (UK) donated 119 040 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Made through the Covax facility, it is part of the first tranche of UK’s donation overseas.

This is the first tranche of the 100 million vaccines Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged the UK would share within the next year.

“The UK’s donation is the outcome of the pledge that G7 leaders made to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic as a matter of urgency,” Fiona Ritchie, British High Commissioner in Malawi, recalled.

The donation will help Malawi realise its goal of vaccinating around 3,8 million citizens, particularly frontline workers and the most vulnerable.

Dr Nonhlanhla Dlamini, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative for Malawi, said experts had reassured that for all of the variants of concern, including the Delta variant, the vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death.

“This is a very good sign. I’m urging our frontline workers and all priority groups to come forward and get their jabs,” she said.

Malawi has recorded over 58 000 cases, including 1 968 deaths from COVID-19.

– CAJ News