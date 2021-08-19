Cape Town Marathon back after an overhaul

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Cape Town Marathon will return in October after a major overhaul to ensure the safety of participants amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled for October 17.

Marathon entries will be limited to 12 000 runners. The revised entry limits mean that the marathon field is already 50 percent full. All runners and crew will undergo compulsory COVID-19 antigen testing in the 72 hours prior to the race, in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Testing will be compulsory regardless of vaccination status, and free of charge.

The 5km and 10km Peace Runs have been cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

The all-new 46km Cape Town Trail Marathon and 22km trail run will still go ahead on October 16. The trail run is sold out, with limited entries still available for the trail marathon

“Following extensive consultations and detailed review with the City of Cape Town, Athletics South Africa and National Government, we developed and presented an extensive COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Plan for the event, and received their full support to go ahead with our planning of a safe and enjoyable race on 17 October,” Renee Jordan, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director, confirmed.

The Cape Town Marathon is among a host of local and international events scuttled by COVID-19 since its outbreak last year culminated in a lockdown.

“After a trying 18 months, we are grateful for the support from our major stakeholders that allows us to work towards staging Africa’s only World Athletics Gold Label marathon and the ASA Marathon Champs,” Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman, Francois Pienaar, said.

He noted the marathon attracts thousands of athletes from across South Africa, Africa and the globe, and has a significant economic impact on the city.

“Africa is our home. This is our race. And we can’t wait to welcome all our runners to Cape Town in October,” Pienaar said.

– CAJ News