Malawi blasts global leaders for ‘animal farm’ politics

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI President, Lazarus Chakwera, has lambasted some global leaders for treating Africans as second-class citizens.

He denounced some countries for perpetuating the unequal distribution of the coronavirus vaccines.

Chakwera delivered the hard-hitting statement as his country began its tenure as the chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, which is the worst affected by the COVID-19 in the continent.

In his acceptance speech, he said the gaps in accessing COVID-19 vaccines were seriously hindering efforts to save the lives of millions in the SADC and must be tackled “head on.”

“I therefore want to make a larger point to the rest of the global community,” he said.

“The inequalities and disparities we are seeing in the distribution and production of COVID-19 vaccines are symptomatic of an old geopolitical framework that is no longer working, no longer sustainable, and no longer acceptable.”

Chakwera denounced “a framework that regards the world as an animal farm in which some nations are more equal than others.”

“I am referring to a framework that regards some nationalities as more special than others. I am referring to a framework that regards some human lives as more worthy of saving than others,” he explained.

“Our message to those nations that promote and perpetuate this framework is simple: You are using a tired and failed formula. African countries are full members of the global community, period,” Chakwera continued.

“As such, for the sake of the dignity of all human beings everywhere, we as Africans have a moral duty to refuse to be treated as second class citizens.”

The incoming SADC chairman also encouraged local countries to demand that Bretton Woods Institutions reconfigure the terms and conditions he said they have imposed on Africa for decades, leaving the nations in deeper poverty.

He also challenged Africa to call for increased participation in United Nations (UN) decisions that affect the peace, stability and sustainability of the world.

“So the time has come for us to insist that Africa must have at least one permanent seat on the UN Security Council,” Chakwera said.

“I repeat, treating African nations and nationals as second-class members of the global community is no longer acceptable. We do not accept it. We will not accept it. We cannot accept it.”

In conclusion, Chakwera, in power since last year, assure SADC leaders of his government’s commitment to the ideals, values, and principles of SADC.

Established in 1980, its goal is to further regional socio-economic cooperation and integration as well as political and security cooperation among its 16 member countries.

– CAJ News