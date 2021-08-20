Shoprite goes hi-tech to diversify revenues

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Shoprite Group is making the most of data science, technology and innovation to create a more personalised shopping experience for customers.

The launch of ShopriteX is part of a strategy to grow its ecosystem of value for consumers and monetise new and diverse revenue streams.

“We are serious about being Africa’s most customer-centric retailer,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite Group Chief Executive Officer.

“The launch of ShopriteX represents our investment in fit-for-the-future precision retail, which is increasingly digital and data-led,” he added.

ShopriteX already delivered two industry-leading innovations.

These comprise Xtra Savings, said to be South Africa’s fastest-growing rewards programme with 20 million members to date, and Checkers Sixty60, hailed as the first on-demand 60-minute supermarket grocery delivery service in the country.

“Shoprite to the power of X represents the exponential growth opportunity when you combine the best of data, tech and talent with the scale of the Shoprite Group,” Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation, said.

Shoprite reported that its IT (Information Technology) team, with over 1 000 people, had scooped 17 innovation awards for Sixty60 and Xtra Savings in the last year.

“The Group is just getting started,” Schreuder boasted.

Shoprite, the country’s biggest grocery firm, was one of the retailers worst hit by looting in South Africa last month.

– CAJ News