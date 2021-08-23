SA youth lauded for embracing COVID-19 jab

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the young people of South Africa for turning out in impressive numbers to get the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Over 500 000 South Africans enrolled on the day that registration for over 18s opened last week.

“This fills me with great pride,” the president wrote in his weekly letter on Monday.

“The young people of our country are giving us all hope that an end to this time of hardship is within our sights.”

He expressed watching with pride young people being interviewed while queuing at vaccination centres.

“I was impressed by their enthusiasm and excitement. Most of all I was impressed by their knowledge about the vaccine, how it can protect, and why it is necessary,” Ramaphosa stated.

Last week, South Africa passed the milestone of 10 million vaccine doses administered.

Nearly 5 million people were fully vaccinated, which meant they had received one dose of the J&J vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“But we still have a long way to go,” Ramaphosa stated.

“This is where young people come in. We are calling on them to go out and get vaccinated so that we reach our goal.”

As of Monday, South Africa had recorded 2 690 973 COVID-19 cases.

This included 79 421 deaths.

– CAJ News