Huawei unveils nova series in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched its newest nova series, specifically targeting the African youth.

The nova 8 and nova Y60, according to the company, raise the smartphone experience with a bold design, advanced camera capabilities and productivity-boosting features.

The series is “price-conscious, stylish and socially on-par with what is out there right now.”

Huawei’s nova Y60 has a recommended retail price of R3 099 and the nova 8 at R12 999.

“Gen-Z (youth) pride themselves on being the most digitally connected generation that keeps getting better and better,” said Justin Sun, General Manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.

“They prefer bite-sized video content and are not about to start

compromising now; that’s why Huawei has tailored two smartphones just for them that meet their needs,” he added.

At the launch event in Sandton, Huawei also announced its collaboration with sneaker brand, Bathu, and another Huawei Joburg Day collaboration with the 947 radio station, for their event in October.

“African youth are all about fashion and music, so these two

collaborations are important for the nova series; we are very excited about the future,” Sun explained.

“Bathu is uniquely African, and speaks to Gen Zers who value fashion and style, while Huawei Joburg Day with 947 has been entertaining this country’s youth with the best local musical talent for many years now.”

The nova 8 comes in Blush Gold colour.

It weighs 169g.

The smartphone can render up to 1,07 billion colours and is equipped with a 64MP high-resolution rear camera and 32MP front camera, among other specs.

Weighing approximately 185g, the Huawei nova Y60 comes in Crush Green and Midnight Black. It sports an Artificial Intelligence Triple Camera, including the 13MP main camera with an f/1.8 large aperture and 8MP front camera.

Huawei is offering some deals for pre-orders before September 1,

available on the Huawei store online.

Both smartphones come with a 2-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store, and 50-days screen insurance.

– CAJ News