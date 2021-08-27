War vets arrested in revived Zimbabwe clampdown

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN authorities have detained nine protesting liberation war veterans in a fresh crackdown against dissent in the Southern African country.

The former combatants were demonstrating against payment of poor pensions when police apprehended them outside the offices of Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube, in the capital, Harare on Wednesday.

They are, namely, Faith Chamanda, Daphne Kanoti, Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana, Jordan Nderezina, Shoorai Nyamangodo and Wonderful Sabarauta.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has charged them with “participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry.”

This is a violation of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Ac, denounced by critics as legislation to quash dissent.

Law enforcement agents alleged the suspects held placards inscribed, “Pay war veterans they deserve please we are human beings. #Mthuli we are tired of bread crumbs like Lazarus.”

The war veterans, who are represented by Kanoti and Partners law firm as well as Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are expected to appear at Harare Magistrates Court on Friday (today) for initial remand processes.

This is the latest in a series of strikes against the economic problems under the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, himself a war veteran.

The arrest of the nine is an unprecedented development in the veterans of the 1970s liberation struggle, as they are allies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union –Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

However, it is not the first time they protested against the country’s leadership.

In the late 1990s, they protested at the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare and successfully lobbied the administration of President Robert Mugabe (now late) to pay them gratuities of Z$50 000 (equivalent to US$4 000) each.

The payments, unbudgeted for, were blamed as the trigger to Zimbabwe’s economic collapse.

Veterans have over the years been accused of violence against opposition members and government critics.

– CAJ News