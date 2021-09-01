Vodacom commits to fight environment erosion

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Vodacom Group has restated its commitment against business success coming at a cost to the environment.

Shameel Joosub, Group Chief Executive Officer, said this was the reason the telecommunications operator had committed to halving its environmental impact by 2025.

He was speaking after the company was named a Global Alliance Member of the Earthshot Prize, designed to discover and scale the best solutions to repair the planet over the next ten years.

“We are incredibly excited to be supporting this prestigious initiative designed to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years,” Joosub said.

Vodacom is one of the 14 companies and brands that will come together to support and scale the innovative and ground-breaking solutions developed by the soon-to-be-announced fifteen Earthshot Prize Finalists.

Global Alliance Members may also support the search for the best environmental innovations by becoming Prize nominators and help to grow the impact of the Prize through strategic advice and amplification of its work.

Together, the Global Alliance Members will further the aims of the Prize through their strategic funding, expertise and global reach.

“Connecting for a better future is the purpose that drives us, so we’re looking forward to the innovative solutions that will help conserve the planet for generations to come,” Joosub said.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, the Earthshot Prize aims to stimulate collective action while demonstrating optimism in humanity’s ability to solve this problem.

The launch comes after two years of work by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to develop a project which will support the global effort to protect and restore the environment.

– CAJ News