Deprived youths enticed into ICT sector

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) is encouraging youth from previously disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue careers in the field.

It is offering its second “ISPA Inspires” bursary programme for locals aged 35 years old or younger.

Applications are open immediately and close on October 1.

“We believe it is important to encourage and assist our young people to enter the information and communications technology (ICT) sector,” said Aurora Vani, chair of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group.

The inaugural ISPA Inspires Bursary programme was launched in 2020.

It was hailed as a great success, receiving 288 qualifying applications.

Two winners were selected following extensive examination of each application.

The first winners were Jordy Kafwe Kioni from Parklands, Western Cape and Fabian Brijlal from Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

Kioni is studying a Bachelor of Science (BSc- Computer Science) at University of Cape Town and Brijlal is in the process of completing his BSc (also Computer Science) through University of South Africa.

Both are described as promising students.

Applicants must be South African citizens and current or prospective undergraduate students enrolled for the 2022 academic year.

They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a field of study related to ICT.

– CAJ News