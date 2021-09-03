Hassan lashed for entrenching Tanzania gender biases

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – SEXIST remarks President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made regarding the country’s female footballers are blemishing a presidency that started off well with a pledge to shatter gender disparities inherent in Tanzania

The sentiments, made bidding farewell to the country’s female junior national team, have triggered outrage and are reminiscent of the days of her predecessor, John Magufuli, whose administration overtly undermined women’s and girls’ rights.

Recently, Hassan described the female soccer players as having “flat chests.” She was further quoted as disparaging them as not being unattractive for marriage.

The remarks at the State House in the city of Dar es Salaam are the latest gaffe in a presidency that started with so much hope in March but is lurching into controversy.

Apart from ruffing feathers among government critics locally, the sentiments have reignited the furore over the scrutiny of sportswomen’s bodies, which has long contributed to a discriminatory and racist system that targets black and brown sports stars globally.

“Such disparaging remarks from the country’s leader hurt women in sports and are detrimental to the rights of women and girls in Tanzania,” said Audrey Kawire Wabwire, spokesperson of Human Rights Watch (HRW) for the Eastern and Horn of Africa.

Wabwire noted Hassan’s remarks ironically uphold the same misogynistic attitudes Hassan herself said she faced when she took office as the country’s first female president.

Hassan said some people doubted whether she should become president because of her gender.

These sentiments were made after Magufuli’s death.

“Even some of my government workers dismissed me at first as just another woman but they soon accepted my leadership,” Hassan was quoted as saying.

Wabwire noted under the iron-fisted Magufuli, government undermined women’s and girls’ rights, including privileges to sexual and reproductive rights and banned pregnant girls and young mothers from attending school.

Magufuli imposed the ban in 2017, two years after his election.

School officials conduct intrusive pregnancy tests.

“Suluhu has not repealed the policy,” the HRW spokesperson said.

“Instead of reinforcing sexist views, she should work to transform the country’s poor record on the rights of women and girls,” Wabwire added.

She said the president must apologise to the female footballers, all women in Tanzania and work toward protecting their rights at every opportunity.

Analyst, Henry Ngogo, argued Suluhu’s comments were also portraying life as meaningless without marriage.

Critics believe Tanzania’s current legal framework has failed to address women’s rights and gender equality.

A proposed constitution stipulates the rights of women but the country still follows the constitution that has been in place since 1977.

A referendum was to be held in 2015 for a new constitution but Magufuli said it was not part of his agenda.

The main opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA or Party for Democracy and Progress) denounced Suluhu’s sentiments.

CHADEMA has been at loggerheads with the government over the continued detention of its leader, Freeman Mbowe, who has been slapped with terrorism charges, which critics say are politically-motivated.

CHADEMA accuses the president of interfering in the case, following comments made in the media.

“The comment on women footballers is a humiliation to all women,” said Catherine Ruge, leader of CHADEMA’s women’s wing.

Following her swearing-in on March 19, mother-of-four Hassan (61) had been firm on the equality of men and women, who equally make up the country’s population of 61,7 million.

– CAJ News