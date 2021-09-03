MTN seals sponsorship with Nigerian football

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – MTN Nigeria has been unveiled as the official communications partner of the country’s football mother body.

The telecommunications company has signed a three-year deal with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, said the objective of the partnership was to excite the interest of a new generation of young Nigerians in national team football.

“Football is a unifying national obsession,” he said.

“It brings people together, breaks down boundaries, creates conversations and inspires.”

Toriola said the company was privileged to have an opportunity to partner the NFF and to be able to support all Nigeria’s national football teams.

“This is the start of what we hope will be an inspiring, productive and value adding partnership that can combine the role that technology plays, with the incredible experiences that football provides for the millions of Nigerians who follow the national teams,” Toriola said.

Africa’s most populous country with over 200 million people, Nigeria is a football powerhouse.

The Super Eagles, its senior men’s team, have won the Africa Cup of Nations thrice.

Its junior teams have shone at the World Cup.

– CAJ News