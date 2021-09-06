Avon incentivizes its sales force

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justine has launched a rewards programme that seeks to enhance women’s earning opportunities.

The performance-based scheme is to ensure the women reap the benefits of the growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry.

“We are excited to introduce the new Avon Justine Rewards programme’s which have been designed to reflect how much we value our relationship with our Sales Representatives and Consultants and acknowledge the contribution they are making to the growth of our businesses,” said Mikey Bicknell, Sales Director for Avon Justine.

“We hope that this programme inspires and incentivises them to ramp up their sales and elevate our Avon and Justine products to where they belong – at the top of the pile, whilst increasing their earning opportunity.”

Sales representatives and consultants in the Platinum category receive exclusive access to finance and taxation masterclasses to improve their financial management skills, as well as quarterly benefits comprising of a 3 percent discount on all products.

Some of the benefits other categories can look forward to include discounts on products and exclusive access to the Avon Justine skincare masterclasses, where they can learn skincare training and tips to delight their customers.

“We hope that this new rewards programme will bode well for our all our Sales Representatives and Consultants and will galvanize them to work harder to improve their sales,” Bicknell said.

– CAJ News