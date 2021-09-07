PRESS RELEASE: Avon Justine introduces performance-based rewards programme to incentivize its Sales force

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 7th SEPTEMBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – AVON Justine has launched an attractive and compelling performance-based rewards programme that seeks to enhance women’s earning opportunities, and ensure that they reap the benefits of the growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Avon Justine has benchmarked our new rewards programme against that of our peers. The programme has been designed to give our army of Sales Representatives a competitive edge, as well as reward them for their loyalty to the brand.

“We are excited to introduce the new Avon Justine Rewards programme’s which have been designed to reflect how much we value our relationship with our Sales Representatives and Consultants and acknowledge the immeasurable contribution they are making to the growth of our businesses. We hope that this programme inspires and incentivises them to ramp up their sales and elevate our Avon and Justine products to where they belong – at the top of the pile, whilst increasing their earning opportunity,” says Mikey Bicknell, Sales Director for Avon Justine.

Our Field force receive our top selling products, sales tools and access to Training Masterclasses as some of the benefits each quarter determined by the sales they generate.

Sales Representatives and Consultants in the Platinum category receive exclusive access to finance and taxation masterclasses to improve their financial management skills, as well as quarterly benefits comprising of a 30% discount on all products.

Some of the benefits other categories can look forward to include discounts on products and exclusive access to the Avon Justine skincare masterclasses, where they can learn skincare training and tips to delight their customers. As we continue to prioritise our ongoing quest to improve the earning potential of our Sales Representatives and Consultants, Avon Justine also runs masterclasses on how to leverage our digital platforms to grow our Representative and Consultant’s businesses.

“We hope that this new rewards programme will bode well for our all our Sales Representatives and Consultants and will galvanize them to work harder to improve their sales,” says Bicknell.

To join Avon Justine, visit www.avon.co.za and www.justine.co.za or WhatsApp 087 240 6725 for a quick response.

ABOUT DIRECT SELLING

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon Justine, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

