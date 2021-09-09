Hackathon aids SA’s emergences from pandemic

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – YOUNG creative minds have been offered a platform to build solutions for problems using telecommunications and other application programming interfaces (API) as South Africa emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the return of the TADHack South Africa, to be held for the fifth consecutive year.

MTN has announced the opening of the entries for the hackathon, which will once again be held virtually because of the pandemic.

It will be held from September 24 – 26 under the theme, “Emerging from the Pandemic.”

While the 2020 TADHack hackathon focused on solving problems when the pandemic hit, twelve months later the entire world, along with all South Africans, are trying to emerge from the previous year’s challenges.

According to organisers, therefore, the aim is to challenge participants to see how South Africa can emerge from the pandemic by solving local COVID-19 related issues by using the Ayoba messaging app, MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo), and other local and global sponsor technologies.

TADHack runs simultaneously in 15 locations.

“TADHack offers an engaging way for us to unlock the creative and innovative talent that already exists in SA,” explained MTN’s Executive for Information Technology, Phinda Ncala.

“The event brings together our entrepreneurs, budding technologists, and community ambassadors to leverage technology to solve the pressing issues we face as a country,” he added.

MTN believes its ayoba and MoMo products have potential benefit to the people of South Africa and the continent.

“Collaborations such as making connections, networking, chatting, and sharing the same end goal; along with monetisation, changes the mindset of fintech and drives financial inclusion in our society,” Ncala said.

Prize money of a US$1 000 global TADHack voucher and possible internships will be awarded to the winning solution.

– CAJ News