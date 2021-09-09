No justice, two years after aid workers’ killing

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – AN aid group is calling for justice two years after an equal number of workers were killed by unknown assailants in western Ethiopia.

Action Against Hunger reiterated the demand after its driver Alebachew Yemam Muhuye (40) and Khat Top Gatluack (30), who led mobilisation efforts, were ambushed and killed in Gambella by perpetrators dressed in paramilitary uniforms.

The deceased men have been hailed as a lifeline to the communities served by the American-based organisation and delivered vital support to severely malnourished children in the local refugee camps,

While the assailants are still unknown, Action Against Hunger urged the regional government in Gambella and the federal government in Addis Ababa to renew efforts and bring those behind the attack to justice.

“We can and must do more to protect aid workers like Khat and Alebachew,” the humanitarian organisation stated.

“We continue to mourn the loss of our team members, and will never forget their selfless work to help communities in Gambella. Our thoughts and support are with their families, friends and colleagues.”

Since the beginning of 2021 alone, Action Against Hunger reports that nearly 200 aid workers around the world have been killed, injured or kidnapped while providing lifesaving aid to vulnerable people.

Ethiopia is becoming increasingly dangerous for aid workers.

A total of 23 humanitarian workers have been killed in the northern Tigray since the outset of a conflict late last year.

– CAJ News