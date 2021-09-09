PRESS: TADHack Johannesburg entries are now open

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 9th SEPTEMBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – MTN is pleased to announce the return of TADHack South Africa, this year from 24 – 26 September. This marks the fifth consecutive year of the global hackathon which, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will once again be hosted virtually.

TADHack runs simultaneously in 15 locations and encourages young creative minds to build solutions for problems using telecoms and other Application Programming Interfaces (API). Prize money of a $1000 global TADHack voucher and possible internships will be awarded to the winning solution, although there are several prizes up for grabs this year which will also include joint MoMo and ayoba prizes.

This year’s theme is “emerging from the pandemic”. Where the 2020 TADHack hackathon focused on solving problems when the pandemic hit, twelve months later the entire world, along with all South Africans, are trying to emerge from the previous year’s challenges. Therefore, the aim is to challenge participants to see how South Africa can emerge from the pandemic by solving local COVID-19 related issues by using the ayoba messaging app, MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo), and a multitude of local and global sponsor technologies.

“TADHack offers an engaging way for us to unlock the creative and innovative talent that already exists in SA. The event brings together our entrepreneurs, budding technologists, and community ambassadors to leverage technology to solve the pressing issues we face as a country. Our ayoba and MoMo products have such value to offer and when considered together, we see even more potential benefit to the people of South Africa and the continent. Collaborations such as making connections, networking, chatting, and sharing the same end goal; along with monetisation, changes the mindset of fintech and drives financial inclusion in our society,” says MTN’s Executive for Information Technology, Phinda Ncala.

“Participants need to bring the two brands together and show that together they can achieve even greater outcomes. We cannot think of a better expression of MTN’s commitment to the future of South Africa,” says Ncala.

Participants will be judged based on the impact their proposed solutions would bring to an environment where people are still recovering from the physical, emotional and financial strife resulting from the pandemic. The user centricity and simplicity of the idea, as well as its security, business model and creativity will also be contributing factors to the winning solution.

Prospective participants will have to register for both the MoMo as well as the ayoba apps by downloading them from any app store.

Interested participants can register on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tadhackza-tickets-156661357337

For more information, terms and conditions please visit www.tadhack.com

