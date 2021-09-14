MTN modernises network in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN, the leading emerging markets operator in Africa and the Middle East, has selected Nokia to drive its voice core evolution and network modernization in South Africa.

By leveraging Nokia’s 5G cloud infrastructure and cloud-native IMS, MTN South Africa is modernizing and expanding its Voice over Broadband, Voice over WiFi and Voice over LTE (VoLTE), a digital service over its LTE wireless high-speed data network.

This gives users faster and more reliable connectivity experiences. Nokia IMS and VoLTE lay the foundation for Voice over 5G, a fundamental requirement for the introduction of 5G for mobile phones.

“With Nokia cloud-native IMS, MTN has a strong path to 5G,” said Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN South Africa.

“This deployment allows us to provide customers the highest quality and fastest connectivity, including superior voice connectivity through VoLTE. Nokia is our longstanding partner and has been integral for us to bring the industry’s best services and products to our users and enhance customer experience,” said Chiarelli.

Through this strategic and longstanding partnership between the two companies, MTN is also able to expand this modernization to its networks in other African countries.

“By adopting a cloud-based network foundation through Nokia, MTN enhances the customer network experience, as well as ensures much-needed flexibility and lower network management costs,” said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

