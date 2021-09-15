Hundreds homeless after Lesotho windstorms

from TSOANELO MOKHAHLANE in Maseru, Lesotho

MASERU, (CAJ News) – THE International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have allocated over 174 000 Swiss Franc (US$189 680) to provide relief to more than 2 550 people affected by windstorms in Lesotho.

Some 510 households were affected mostly in the Qacha’s Nek and Thaba Tseka regions.

Out of the affected households, 162 were destroyed and families have been displaced, currently hosted by neighbours or relatives.

A total of 81 family latrines were blown away.

Eight other regions suffered lesser damage during the storms at the end of August.

The Red Cross has intervened through the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and relief operations are to run until the end of January 2021.

The DREF request will initially focus mainly on supporting the urgent needs of the affected communities which include, immediate food support, temporary shelter materials, water and sanitation as well as psychosocial support.

“The DREF operation will focus in Qacha’s Nek and Thaba Tseka areas, where the impact of storms was greatest,” a Red Cross spokesperson confirmed.

Some 70 volunteers and 15 staff members are implementing the relief operations.

“Continuous assessments by volunteers will allow monitoring and any new development on the ground impacting the operation will be used to update the response as necessary” Red Cross stated.

– CAJ News