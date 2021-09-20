Church has oddly deserted worship at the mountain

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MY heart bleeds profusely as the church today completely departs from Jehovah’s teachings and instructions.

It boggles the mind seeing Lucifer and his forces of darkness easily deceive believers.

Yet we all know the Sovereign Lord, who is Jehovah God, is always with us and protecting us.

So, why fear worshipping in the mountains? Why does a believer today decline to climb the mountain to speak to Jehovah?

Who are we not to emulate Jesus Christ, who climbed the mountain to speak to his Father, the true Rock of Ages (Jehovah)?

Luke 22:39 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel. It reads: “And he “Jesus Christ) came out and went, as was his custom, to the Mount of Olives, and the disciples followed him.”

The words “as was his custom” simply means as it was Jesus’ practice, tradition, procedure, ordinance or formality.

Fellow brethren, my question still stands.

If the life of our Lord Jesus Christ is highlighted with mountain top experiences, as his followers, why not emulate him, so that we also look like him?

I cannot rule out the church being compromised by the devil.

I insist though that those that truly obey and love Jehovah and His son Jesus Christ must change forthwith and start worshipping on the mountain.

The time to reconnect fully with Jehovah God is now.

I am not hereby preaching the gospel of your religion, church, bishop, pastor or your so-called prophet.

I urge true believers of Jehovah to emulate Jesus Christ and all the yesteryear, renowned prophets of Jehovah that worshipped on the mountains.

According to Luke 19:37 of the Contemporary English Version: “When Jesus started down the Mount of Olives, his large crowd of disciples were happy and praised God because of all the miracles they had seen.”

This confirms Jesus Christ was worshipping on the mountain not merely in church buildings always.

Remember the time of Jesus Christ’s greatest anguish.

Matthew 26:30 of the New International Version attests: “When they had sung a hymn, they went out to the Mount of Olives.”

Fellow brethren, I remind you that when our Lord Jesus Christ transfigured, his glory was revealed on a mountain, not in a church building or at a prophet, bishop, pastor or evangelist’s place.

Matthew 17:1 of the New International Version confirms: “After six days Jesus took with him Peter, James and John the brother of James, and led them up a high mountain by themselves.”

Remember, Jesus’ greatest sermon was preached on a mountain.

Matthew 5:12 of the English Standard Version states: “Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”

Fellow brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, why is it that the church of today has deserted the mountain?

Why are believers no longer following and practicing the True Gospel of Jehovah?

Does it mean the church has lost its moral compass or the devil is infiltrating the true religion?

This True Gospel does not only focus on teachings from the New Testament.

It all started in the Old Testament.

When Jehovah God delivered the Ten Commandments to Moses on Horeb (also known as Mount Sinai), the mountain was shrouded in smoke, shook violently and the people heard volleys of thunder.

Exodus 19:18-20 of the New Living Translation reads: “All of Mount Sinai was covered with smoke because the LORD had descended on it in the form of fire.”

It continues, “The smoke billowed into the sky like smoke from a brick kiln, and the whole mountain shook violently. As the blast of the ram’s horn grew louder and louder, Moses spoke, and God thundered his reply. As the blast of the ram’s horn grew louder and louder, Moses spoke, and God thundered his reply. The LORD came down on the top of Mount Sinai and called Moses to the top of the mountain. So Moses climbed the mountain.”

Centuries later, when Jehovah spoke to Prophet Elijah on the same mountain, it was with “a light silent sound.”

1 Kings 19:12 of the Amplified Bible attests: “After the earthquake, [there was] a fire, but the LORD was not in the fire; and after the fire, [there was] the sound of a gentle blowing.”

Also, the “Father of many nations”, Abraham, received his eagerly anticipated miracle on Mount Moriah after offering his son Isaac to Jehovah as a sacrifice.

Immediately, an angel of Jehovah God appeared to Abraham. That was a turning point in his life.

People of God, the moment believers ignore Jehovah’s instructions and follow that of their church principals is where they immediately lose contact with the Creator of heaven and earth – Jehovah God.

Fellow brethren, without Jehovah, we are all nothing. Without Jehovah, life has no purpose. Without purpose, life has no meaning.

Without Jehovah, all our efforts turn to ashes and our sunrise into darkness of nights.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika