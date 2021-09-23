Africa’s biggest security services provider created

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE approval of a R245 million (US$16,69 million) deal by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal has created the continent’s leading security services provider.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange –listed Altron has acquired Lawtrust, the digital signature services company.

Lawtrust is to be integrated into Altron, which also acquired identity management market leader, Ubusha Technologies, in 2019 to form Altron Security.

Mteto Nyati, the Altron Group Chief Executive, said the acquisition of Lawtrust positioned Altron Security as a one-stop shop for digital and information security.

Lawtrust is a digital trust services and cyber information security solutions company which provides solutions used to verify the authenticity of digital identities and counter-party systems in transactions, data encryption, digital signatures, as well as biometrics.

Lawtrust provides services to over 500 customers in the private and public sectors and is an internationally certified Certificate Authority for the provision of publicly trusted digital certificates and digital signatures.

Altron Security is also establishing a local presence in the United Kingdom where its offerings are in demand.

– CAJ News