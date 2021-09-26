The church must stop hostility to sinners

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

JESUS Christ did not come to earth to die for those that have been already saved.

Instead, his main purpose was to save sinners from possible perish.

Luke 5:31-32 of the New Living Translation states: Jesus answered them, “Healthy people don’t need a doctor—sick people do. I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners and need to repent.”

Yet, sinners today are being persecuted, laughed at, humiliated and called all sorts of names because of their past wrongdoings.

Why is it that when someone’s sins, the church starts gossiping instead of praying for the sinner so that he or she gets saved again?

My journey in the things of Jehovah has taught me that it is always easy to point out everyone else’s sin while forgetting that every human being has their own glaring weaknesses.

Jesus Christ has taught us that it is not the healthy that require the attention of the doctor. It is the sick that requires the assistance of a physician.

Mark 2:17 of the Berean Study Bible confirms this True Gospel preached on this platform.

“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.”

The church of today laughs, mocks, disparages, vilifies and denigrates sinners. The church has forgotten that its main role is not preaching the gospel of money, but the gospel of salvation, healing, mercy and forgiveness.

On John 8:7 of the English Standard Version, we see Jesus Christ challenge those that wanted to test Him in order to have a basis for accusing Him.

Christ was too smart for a group of Pharisees, who brought a woman who had been caught allegedly in the act of adultery. He bent down and began to write on the ground with His finger.

The verse reads: “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.”

This True Gospel hereby urges the so-called sinners not to back off in pursuing Jehovah’s mercy, forgiveness, compassion and sympathy.

Jehovah God wants sinners who confess their sins. This is not determined by the attitudes of those that claim to be thy holier than thou.

All a sinner must do is to confess sins. Jehovah God is faithful and righteous. He forgives His children their sins and cleanses them from all unrighteousness.

1 John 1:9 of the King James Bible confirms: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

Ephesians 2:4,5 supports this True Gospel, stating: “God… even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ.”

Those that truly believe in Jehovah God shall surely receive forgiveness.

Acts 10:43 of the New American Standard Bible adds: “All the prophets testify of Him, that through His name everyone who believes in Him receives forgiveness of sins.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika