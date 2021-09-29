Huawei unpacks nova 8i, version 9 announced

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched the nova 8i in South Africa, with plans to bring the nova 9 in November.

The latter will be the Pro version of the nova 8i, unveiled on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

It has been launched alongside the Huawei Watch 3 series.

The nova 8i is priced at R6 999 (over US$462).

“This year is a nova year for Huawei,” said Justin Sun, General Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group.

He noted the popularity of the other gadgets in the series- the nova 8 and nova Y60 – among South African consumers.

“They (the smartphones) are everything the next generation of smartphone users wants and needs,” Sun said.

The executive noted Huawei’s nova series had always kept the demands of the youth in mind.

“The desire for something sleek, elegant, powerful and affordable; a device that can keep up with and add value to a vibrant, dynamic and fast-paced world,” he said.

“So, in addition to announcing the HUAWEI nova 8i, we also want to share that the HUAWEI nova 9, the will soon be coming to South Africa in November,” said Sun.

Among other specs, the 6,67-inch nova 8i spots a 64MP Artificial Intelligence quad camera.

It has an internal storage of 128GB.

Simultaneous to the announcement of the nova 8i, Huawei announced the release of the Watch 3 and Watch Pro.

Huawei has with its nova series partnered with radio station, 947, and local sneaker brand, Bathu.

– CAJ News