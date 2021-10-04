Mali militants escalate attacks against peacekeepers

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE death of a peacekeeper after a convoy hit a landmine has underscored Mali’s reputation among the most dangerous terrains for peacekeepers globally.

Four other peacekeepers were injured on Saturday after the procession hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, the northern Kidal region.

El-Ghassim Wane, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, and head of the UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA), condemned the attacks.

“This incident is a sad reminder of the permanent danger that hangs over our peacekeepers and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali,” he lamented.

Wane paid tribute to the deceased soldier and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured individuals.

The envoy said the attack, which he described as cowardly, strengthened MINUSMA’s determination to support Mali and its people in their quest for peace and stability.

Islamists are blamed for the attacks against peacekeepers since the UN mission was deployed in the West African in 2013.

As of the end of August 2021, no less than 255 peacekeepers have been killed.

This is the third worst death toll behind the mission in Lebanon (323 deaths) and Darfur, Sudan (294).

– CAJ News