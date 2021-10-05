Open search panel

MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Africa & World
  3. Airshow China displays confidence, openness

Airshow China displays confidence, openness

An AG600 large amphibious aircraft performs during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

ZHUHAI – THE rise, and rise of China! Here we bring closer the China airshow that confirms the Asian giant has indeed become a global force to reckon with in military equipment production, aviation, among other highly sophisticated technological advancement.

Our brief story about Airshow China is in pictures. See photos below:

A new high-altitude reconnaissance drone, WZ-7, is displayed at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A new high-altitude reconnaissance drone, WZ-7, is displayed at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A J-20 stealth fighter jet performs aerobatics during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A J-20 stealth fighter jet performs aerobatics during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

 

Share this post

You may also like...

scroll to top
%d bloggers like this: