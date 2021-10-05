Airshow China displays confidence, openness

ZHUHAI – THE rise, and rise of China! Here we bring closer the China airshow that confirms the Asian giant has indeed become a global force to reckon with in military equipment production, aviation, among other highly sophisticated technological advancement.
Our brief story about Airshow China is in pictures. See photos below:
A new high-altitude reconnaissance drone, WZ-7, is displayed at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A J-20 stealth fighter jet performs aerobatics during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Like this:
Like Loading...