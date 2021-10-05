Angola works towards a green economy

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – THE United Kingdom UK) is supporting Angola’s transition to a green economy.

Laurence Robertson, the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Angola, gave the assurance during his recent visit to the Southern African country.

It was his first such visit, which culminated in meetings with ministers and senior members of the Angolan government.

These included Economic Coordination, Finance, Natural Resources, Oil and Gas, Energy and Water, Transport, and the Angolan National Bank.

The meetings covered a vast range of issues focusing on the work around greening the economy, climate change, financial inclusion and infrastructure to support Angola’s low-carbon development.

Robert’s visit comes ahead of COP26, the global conference on climate change to be held in the UK in November.

Hence there was a strong emphasis on the transition to a green economy through the adaption of green finance instruments, sustainable solutions in transport, industry and agriculture, and work towards net zero emissions.

“Tackling climate change is a priority,” Robertson said.

“Wat we would like to do in Angola – similar to what we are doing in the UK – is to help with the transition from more polluting industries and activities to cleaner and greener industries and activities.”

Robertson noted that Angola is a major oil producer thus the UK would work with oil companies to clean the process in the same way his government was doing with the North Sea oil industry in the UK.

“There are many areas in which we can work,” Robertson said.

Angola is Africa’s second largest oil producer, only behind Nigeria.

A green economy is one that aims at reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities, and that aims for sustainable development without degrading the environment.

– CAJ News