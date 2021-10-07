FNB broadens SME payment ecosystem

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FIRST National Bank (FNB) is expanding its payments ecosystem with two small and medium enterprises (SME) solutions.

These are the FNB WebStore and FNB Android Speedpoint device.

Their introduction precede the growing need to accelerate the shift from cash to digital and card payments, coupled with the phenomenal growth of e-commerce.

Jacques Celliers, FNB Chief Executive Officer, said over the last decade, the payments industry has seen a dynamic shift – from the internet and smartphones driving the adoption of mobile payments, end of cheques as a form of payment, to the current pandemic-induced reduction in the transactional usage of cash, as well as the boom in e-commerce.

“Our payments innovations are in tune with the step-change in digital adoption and preference for contactless methods of transacting among customers, while enhancing efficiency and user experience,” he said.

Celliers said FNB aimed to innovate in a manner that reduced complexity and offered customers more choice and convenient solutions through its digital platform.

“Therefore, we continue providing payments solutions that are more advanced, safer, and cost-effective for both businesses and individual customers,” he added.

In the coming months, FNB will embark on a phased roll-out of the FNB WebStore and Android Speedpoint.

The new FNB Android POS device has been upgraded.

Among other breakthroughs are full touch screen, 4G and longer battery life.

– CAJ News