PRESS RELEASE: MTN introduces MyMTN Home Uncapped speed-based Fixed LTE plans that offer customers a bottomless data experience

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 8th OCTOBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – MTN is introducing MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE to South Africans that is aimed at delivering more value for money and providing greater choice to customers as part of this year’s summer campaign.

The growth in demand for flexible data solutions and consumers’ increasing need to remain connected to loved ones has inspired MTN to introduce its MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE. MTN wants to ensure customers get more value and options, allowing more people uncapped access to the digital world from the comfort of their own home, whether it is for work, entertainment, news or education.

“We are excited to introduce MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE gives customers high-speed uncapped streaming, endless connectivity, and coverage with always-on reliability and a seamless start with a free WiFi Router,” says Megan Nicholas, General Manager for Residential at MTN SA.

Customers who purchase any of the 24-month MyMTN Home Uncapped deals from 01 October until 31 December 2021 will receive a Fixed LTE Wi-Fi router for free. This will be the first time in the history of mobile that an uncapped home connectivity solution is offered whereby customers can choose their preferred speeds.

Each of the MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE Deals offers customers an unlimited data value. Deals include:

– Uncapped data at R499 for 10 Mbps with a FUP of 400GB

– Uncapped data at R699 for 20 Mbps with a FUP of 600GB

– Uncapped data at R799 for 30 Mbps with a FUP of 700GB

These offers are subject to a Fair Usage Policy and when the usage policy limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to either 2Mbps or 4Mbps, depending on the price plan the customer has subscribed to

Customers have a choice of a 24-month contract with a free router or may opt for a month-to-month payment option by either bringing their own qualifying router or purchasing one upfront through any of our sales touchpoints.

For businesses in South Africa, the MTN Business Uncapped Fixed LTE deals are geared to equip business demands with enough data to tackle every challenge and exceed every expectation. These business deals are set for release later this month.

MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE plans allows customers to live large and enjoy the abundance of data that won’t run out. “MTN believes everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life and through any of the MyMTN Home Fixed LTE deals, our customers will be connected to South Africa’s Bozza Network. MTN remains committed to exploring innovative and cost-effective ways of reducing the costs of communication and ensuring people and the homes in South Africa are connected on South Africa’s best network” concludes Nicholas.

