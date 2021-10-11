Rwanda deepens financial, digital literacy

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – A new education technology application is anticipated to help build Rwanda’s financial and digital literacy.

Called LENGA, the app launched by the United Nations Development Fund (UNCDF), teaches Rwandans financial skills such as creating a savings plan, making a budget, understanding different types of savings groups, comparing financial services, and how to assess and manage borrowing.

The app teaches through a combination of digital video tutorials and simple gamification.

It has been developed over the past year and a half through targeted research and partnership in the Expanding Financial Access and Digital and Financial Literacy for Refugees and Host Community in Rwanda (REFAD).

REFAD partners include Equity Bank, Inkomoko, Umutanguha Finance Company, and World Relief Rwanda.

LENGA will reach at least 10 000 Rwandans during the REFAD project.

However, the app is meant to be used widely, and any Rwandan with an Android device can access it.

Roselyne Uwamahoro, UNCDF Rwanda Programme Lead said: “Today there are more financial products and services, both formal and informal, available throughout Rwanda, and Sub-Saharan Africa.”

TBWA\Khanga Rue was the lead creative agency that developed the app, working in collaboration with the Busara Centre for Behavioural Economics and UNCDF technical experts.

“Creating and successfully rolling out an immersive and engaging app during the Covid-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges we’ve faced as an agency,” Matrona Mwacha, Digital Projects Director at TBWA\Khanga Rue, said.

LENGA is currently available in Kinyarwanda on Google Play store.

UNCDF plans on adapting Lenga to other territories and languages, expanding access to its content across the Global South.

– CAJ News