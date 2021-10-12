Ethiopian Airlines resumes service to Nigeria

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines has increased flights to Nigeria, with the revival of a service to the southeast.

It has resumed a weekly passenger service to Enugu.

Passengers from Enugu state will have direct flight connections to many destinations in Africa, Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe.

Ethiopian Airlines already has flights to Abuja, Kano and Lagos in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has always been and continues to be one of our important destinations in West Africa,” said Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines

The executive said they were continually improving products and services to meet customers’ expectations, thus the resumption of services to Enugu was key to reach customers in different parts of Nigeria.

“We thank the people and the government of Nigeria for their continued support in restarting our service to Enugu,” Tewolde Gebre said.

Ethiopian Airlines became the first international carrier to fly to Enugu when it commenced flight in 2013.

The service was suspended for two years as the airport was undergoing renovation.

Ethiopian Airlines is one of the oldest carriers flying to Nigeria and has been serving the West African country since 1960.

– CAJ News