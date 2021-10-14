Old Mutual leads tech awards nominations

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE 20 shortlisted nominees for the annual awards recognising South African organisations transforming their operations through technological advancements and digital transformation have been revealed.

They will be recognised in November during the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021.

Organisers received an 61 entries, made up of 45 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 16 large enterprise entries.

Financial house, Old Mutual, leads the nominations.

Business Connexion (BCX), the information technology service provider, is organising the awards.

“BCX understands that innovation is not an end-point, but an evolving, constant journey that requires hard work and collaboration as much as it does creativity and a great idea,” said Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX Chief Marketing Officer.

This year’s awards come amid the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking businesses.

Ntloko-Petersen said in past crises, companies that invested in innovation delivered superior growth and performance post-crisis.

“The BCX Digital Innovation Awards recognise those companies that are leapfrogging or innovating with technology to solve current challenges and that moves us forward.”

Data Simplified, Logosflow, Macrocomm Innovate, Olympia Holdings and Pargo are in the SME shortlist.

They are alongside Payment Now, Response 24, Smartfill Dispenser, Technovera and The Student Hub.

The Large Enterprise nominees are 1 Life Vantage, 1st for Women, Auto and General, Budget Insurance and Eskom.

Macrocomm Utilities, Miladys, Old Mutual Group (Comma Insure), Old Mutual Group (Smego) and RTT Logistics complete the list.

Winners will be announced on November 11.

– CAJ News