Ethiopian Airlines inks deal with Airlink

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines has signed an interline agreement with Airlink, the South African carrier.

This would allow passengers to enjoy seamless travel with a single ticket and lower fare tickets between points within the carriers’ synergized networks.

With the interline agreements between the two carriers, passengers can book through their itineraries on both airlines easily.

The partnership attracts more customers providing ease of connectivity to their destinations served by both Ethiopian and Airlink.

Tewolde Gebremariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, said the company, in its continuous commitment and endeavor to expand its service beyond its extensive network in Africa, was happy to enhance its cooperation and add Airlink to its list of growing partners in Africa.

“As South Africa represents the continent’s largest market and with the significant changes in the region’s industry players, implementation of this interline agreement will create ease of access to those travelling to/from South African regional airports and Ethiopian destinations across five continents,” said Gebremariam.

Ethiopian Airlines has been implementing various partnership agreements with African and global carriers to further expand its accessibility to customers.

The partnership with Artlink is poised to increase seamless connectivity options for customers in South Africa, with the vast network of Ethiopian Airlines in the continent and beyond.

Customers from South Africa are to benefit from more than 60 African destinations plied by Ethiopian Airways.

– CAJ News