CAR ceasefire a great step towards peace

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE declaration of a unilateral ceasefire in the Central African Republic (CAR) is a breakthrough in efforts to attain lasting peace in the country.

President Faustin Archange Touadéra announced the accord with armed groups last Friday.

The president is hopeful the ceasefire would lead to dialogue and greater protection of civilians.

Some leaders of the main rebel alliance, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), have reportedly welcomed the ceasefire.

António Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, lauded the developments.

“The Secretary-General calls on all the other parties to immediately respect this ceasefire and renew efforts to advance the implementation of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation,” Guterres’ spokesperson said.

The UN chief said this was is in line with a roadmap for peace adopted in September by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

It is an intergovernmental organization of 12 countries in the volatile region.

CAR has faced cycles of rebel violence since the 2013 ouster of François Bozize.

This is despite the signing of an agreement between the government and 14 armed groups two years ago.

The UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) has been in the landlocked country since 2014 with a mandate to protect civilians and support peace processes.

A total of 155 peacekeepers have been killed since the deployment.

– CAJ News