PEACE subsea cable lands in Marseille

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE landing of the Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) cable in Marseille is a milestone towards completing the construction of the submarine cable.

Announced back in 2019, it will connect Europe to Asia via East Africa and will be commissioned in 2022.

Orange, PCCW Global (formerly Pacific Century CyberWorks) and PEACE Cable International jointly announced the landing of the submarine cable in the shores of the French city.

Orange, the sole French operator in the industry with existing infrastructure and the technical expertise, will be in charge of extending the PEACE system to one of Marseille’s major data centres where the submarine line terminal equipment is located.

It has completed the operation with its affiliate, Orange Marine, which managed the shore-end landing.

Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President of International Networks at Orange, said having capacity on PEACE would provide greater route diversity, improved connection security and guaranteed support for increased capacity across all regions in the Indian Ocean zone.

This is particularly in La Réunion and Mayotte, especially reducing its dependency on the EASSy cable, which links Djibouti to South Africa.

“We are thrilled with the successful execution of Marseille landing, achieving yet another important milestone towards completing the construction of PEACE Cable System,” said Haitham Zahran, Vice President EMEA Subsea Cable Systems.

Orange is a major player in the global connectivity and submarine cable markets with more than 40 submarine cables.

– CAJ News